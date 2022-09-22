Old sewage treatment plant at Nesapakkam to be revamped with German technology

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 20:31 IST

The Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply has signed an agreement with German Water Partnership to revamp the treatment plant at Nesapakkam. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The 48-year-old sewage treatment plant at Nesapakkam, with a capacity to treat 23 million litres a day, would be renovated by adopting German technology.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the representatives from the German Water Partnership in the city on Thursday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru held discussions with the German representatives, including Hannes Spieth, CEO; Marc Beckett, senior scientist; and Michael Kuhn in the presence of various government officials.

The STP, which was built in 1974, has to be revamped to conform to the new pollution control norms and to ensure better quality of treated water. There are plans to enhance the capacity of the STP to 50 mld and use reclaimed water. The work would be executed in two phases with financial aid from the German government, said a press release.

