Old international terminal at Chennai airport to be demolished in June

April 22, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The demolition of old international terminal (T3) will begin in June, paving the way for the construction of the remaining portion of the new integrated terminal at Chennai airport.

With a cost estimate of ₹2,467 crore, Chennai airport’s phase II modernisation project commenced five years ago with a plan to construct a large integrated terminal spread over 2,20,972 sq. m. The project has been envisaged in such a way that when the entire terminal is completed, international operations alone will be handled in the building.

The present domestic terminal (T1 terminal) and the international terminal (T4 terminal) will both simultaneously operate as domestic terminals.

Pandemic and other factors delayed the work and early this month, a part of the new integrated terminal was inaugurated and will be opened for international air passengers by the end of this month.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said to finish building the remaining portion of the terminal, the T3 will be pulled down in June and after which the construction work will follow.

Arrival hall

The arrival hall of the international terminal (T4) has remained unused for various reasons ever since it was inaugurated 10 years ago. But in July this year, this facility is likely to be thrown open to passengers. Since T4 will converted into a domestic terminal in two months, its arrival hall will finally be functional.