HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Old international terminal at Chennai airport to be demolished in June

The arrival hall of the international terminal (T4) has remained unused for various reasons ever since it was inaugurated 10 years ago. But in July this year, this facility is likely to be thrown open to passengers

April 22, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials say the old international terminal will be pulled down to facilitate work on the remaining portion of the new integrated terminal.

Officials say the old international terminal will be pulled down to facilitate work on the remaining portion of the new integrated terminal. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The demolition of old international terminal (T3) will begin in June, paving the way for the construction of the remaining portion of the new integrated terminal at Chennai airport.

With a cost estimate of ₹2,467 crore, Chennai airport’s phase II modernisation project commenced five years ago with a plan to construct a large integrated terminal spread over 2,20,972 sq. m. The project has been envisaged in such a way that when the entire terminal is completed, international operations alone will be handled in the building.

The present domestic terminal (T1 terminal) and the international terminal (T4 terminal) will both simultaneously operate as domestic terminals.

Pandemic and other factors delayed the work and early this month, a part of the new integrated terminal was inaugurated and will be opened for international air passengers by the end of this month.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said to finish building the remaining portion of the terminal, the T3 will be pulled down in June and after which the construction work will follow.

Arrival hall

The arrival hall of the international terminal (T4) has remained unused for various reasons ever since it was inaugurated 10 years ago. But in July this year, this facility is likely to be thrown open to passengers. Since T4 will converted into a domestic terminal in two months, its arrival hall will finally be functional.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Airport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.