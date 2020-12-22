Old Chennai Commissionerate building to become a museum

The old building of the City Police Commissionerate in Egmore will soon become a police museum. The museum will be opened to the public in two months.
The City Police Commissioner’s office was shifted to the new building in Vepery in 2013 while the old building was temporarily used as the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (east), the Deputy Commissioner (security), the Armed Reserve Administration Office and a few other wings.
At an estimated cost of ₹4 crore, the renovation work is being undertaken on the old building by over 60 workmen under the guidance of Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy and other officers of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC). City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar and Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) A. Amalraj are regularly monitoring the work.
Mr. Amalraj told The Hindu, “We are renovating the original structure with the help of archaeological experts and architects. All partitions which were made earlier were removed and this brought the interiors to their original state.”
“The work is under way. Very soon we will finish. The valour of the police personnel who died in the line of duty and the long history of the City Police will be on display in the museum,” he said.
The property was bought by Arunagiri Mudaliar for ₹36,000 before the police moved in here. On May 1, 1842, the police moved into the bungalow from their headquarters in Vepery for a monthly rent of ₹165.
