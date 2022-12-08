Old bus terminus in Vellore houses vegetable shops to allow nearby road work

December 08, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VELLORE

Commuters, including senior citizens, women and students, have to negotiate rows of goods-laden lorries in the old bus terminus in Vellore as the facility is turned into a temporary vegetable market to allow road laying work nearby.

Built during 1930s, the old terminus operated 1,066 buses belonging to TNSTC, APSRTC, and KSRTC for many years before these buses were relocated to the new terminus on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway a few months ago. Since then, the old terminus has been used for shuttle services for commuters in the central parts of the town. “Goods-laden lorries are being operated even during rush hour, posing us a risk while boarding local buses from the terminus. Access to the terminus for lorries should be separate to ensure safety of commuters,” said K. Bakkiya, a commuter.

Civic officials of Vellore Corporation have started the preliminary work for the relaying of the Bazaar Road in the century-old Netaji Market. The market houses around 950 shops including vegetables, fruits, grocery and other items. The road has not been re-laid since the early 1980s when the stretch was laid for the first time after many years. During monsoon, the stretch turns slushy and slippery, injuring traders and consumers. Lorries also get stuck on the stretch.

Based on petitions by traders’ associations and residents, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner P. Ashok Kumar inspected the stretch recently. Immediately, an estimate was prepared. The road will be re-laid to a distance of 240 metres with 100 mm thickness at a cost of ₹25 lakh. The entire work will be completed in a month and a half. “Road relay work was a long pending demand in the neighbourhood. Adequate steps will be taken to ensure safety of commuters in the old terminus,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar.

Civic officials said a portion of the terminus space had been alloted for vegetable shops. Lorries were being monitored by the civic body and the police. Most of the vegetables come from Chittoor, Bengaluru, Mysore, Hosur, Madurai, Tirupur and Erode. Onions come from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Timings were given to the lorries to park in the terminus to unload the consignment.