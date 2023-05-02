Old apartments find an ‘impartial’ solution to parking 

May 02, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

In February, a 62-year-old man in Puzhal was killed over what started as an argument over parking his car. According to a report in The Hindu, the victim had asked one of his neighbours not to park the car in a manner that blocked entry to his house, which led to a quarrel that ended on a fatal note.

As this incident illustrates, parking can be a dangerous issue, not just a pesky one.

How do old apartment complexes deal with the challenge of parking, as a majority of them had not given much thought and space to the issue back when they came into being?

The Hindu Downtown spoke to a raft of such communities to learn about systems they are putting in place now to get around the problem of space.

The first rule

Thirty-five-year-old Anand Flats at Dr KB Dasan Road in Mylapore has provision to park six cars within the complex. The open car parking earmarked around the periphery of the apartment is not owned by any of 53 flat owners. So the management committee of the apartment came up with a plan that would have parking space being allotted to owners based on seniority calculated by the time of purchase of the car. Those owning a car have to reveal when they bought the car.

As some residents shifted from the apartment, a natural rotation system is a play.

“We have seen that once in two years people get their turn to park their car inside the apartment compound,” says a resident. This rotation seems to be working fine as currently there are 25 flat owners and many have been moving to bigger apartments where parking is not a constraint.

The second car

At Alsa Gardens, one of the oldest apartment complexes at Harrington Road, the Association has a common parking that is spacious that even those owning more then one car find a space for their vehicles. The slot, however, is offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The 30-year-old apartment has 130 flats and a majority of them own a parking space. Anisha Chugh, a resident, says the common parking area has been there for many years but as many families started owning a second car the place has had to receive tweaks.

“If five to six cars could be parked earlier; now, the space accommodates eight to 10 cars,” says Anisha. The space is more suitable for “hosting” smaller cars and any resident — owner or tenant — can avail it. The apartment has not created space for receiving a visitor’s car.

No big cars, please!

A number of other flat associations say they discourage residents from owning a second car; or parking for that car is not given. At a 20-unit apartment at Gandhi Nagar in Adyar, SUVs have no place within the compound as the space within is just enough for nine cars, and they need to be smaller cars. At an apartment on 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, parking is offered to residents by turns, each opportunity lasting a week.

Jammers and fines

Sri Jayendra Colony in Kandanchavadi, one of the first apartment complexes on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, boasts of adequate parking space for residents and visitors but the Association wants to get tough to check haphazard parking. “The Association has placed orders for four jammers and wants to impose a fine on those parking at unauthorised places,” says Samuel Prabhakaran, a long-time resident of the apartment. He says this decision has been placed before the “block committee” but is yet to be implemented. With more residents owning a second car, many going in for SUVs, space is a challenge. “One of the thumb rules of the Association has been to offer space for vehicles of guests, so it has become important that owners park at designated areas only,” says Samuel.

Parking is often a topic of discussion at community WhatsApp groups and committee meetings.

Micky John of Wohr Parking Systems says they have many enquiries coming in from old apartment complexes to check the feasibility of having a stack parking facility. Says icky, “In many cases the dimensions of these complexes do not facilitate such an arrangement and sometimes getting the consent of all residents derails the process.”

Residents let out parking space

At Sundara Murthy Vinayagar Koil Street in Triplicane, a ‘business plan’ by a resident has ensured that at least three cars are off the streets. They find a decent covered space inside the compound of this house. This family with space to park four cars has let out three parking slots to residents of the street. A monthly rent of ₹ 4000 is collected from each of the car owners.

Such an initiative is a win-win for both the car owner and residents of the street. “The owner does not have to search for a safe parking space beyod their street,” says CK Gangadharan, a long-time resident of the street. He says there are at least two spaces in Triplicane where community car parking space is being rented out for people to park four-wheelers. “When there is adequate space for parking vehicles there are fewer fights among residents over this parking issues,” says Gangadharan. Some years ago, the resident association had enforced parking on one side. “Now vehicles are parked on both sides and the least we ask of residents is that they do not cause any inconvenience to others,” he says.

Similarly, at Leith Castle Street in Santhome, a resident, Venkat, has let out a car parking space in his compound to another resident of the street.

Although some colonies have identified designed spaces where on-street parking is allowed, that comes with its own challenges.