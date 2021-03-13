Old age homes enquire about vaccination on the premises

Greater Chennai Corporation says that there are no guidelines on the matter yet and is waiting for directions

In Chennai, many old age homes have been enquiring if the vaccination could be carried out on their premises. For two reasons, there would be bed-ridden seniors. Two, the home would not want to expose their residents to Coronavirus by getting them to leave their safe insulated moorings.

There are also similar enquiries from bed-ridden individual seniors.

Dr. Alby John Varghese, Joint Commissioner — Health (in-charge), Greater Chennai Corporation, says the state government has written to the Centre for relaxation in certain cases and is waiting for approval.

“Currently, it is not allowed, and we are not doing it and neither would we recommend the vaccine being administered at home,” says Dr. Alby. Some old-age homes, he says, if they have a hospital-like set-up probably can administer the jab.

Akshaya Trust, which has centres at Mudichur, Pallikarnai and Valasaravakkam, contacted many health care facilities about this possibility. The vaccines were administered to the residents of the Mudichur home on the premises.

“An Amma Clinic is located close to our facility and they readily obliged. It was helpful for us as we did not have to organise any transport. But the jab was not administered to around 12 of them who are bed-ridden,” says G. Gopalan, trustee, Akshaya Trust. The centre has 65 senior citizens staying with them with a 94-year-old being the senior-most.

“For our other centres, a private hospital had arranged for a vehicle that would pick up the residents. Some of the residents found the exercise tiresome, given the travel, and overall, the whole process from travel to vaccination and back took nearly five hours,” says Gopalan.

Vishranthi Old Age Home at Palavakkam has also been waiting to see if any agency would agrees to administer the vaccine at their facility.

Geriatrician Dr. V.S. Natarajan says he has been advising seniors contacting him regarding vaccine administration to go to the hospital.

“It is possible to administer the COVID vaccine at home but the government has not given permission yet. One is supposed to be under observation for 30 minutes after receiving the shot and in case of any adverse effects, a hospital-like set-up is better-equipped to handle such a situation,” says Dr. Natarajan.

At a recent meeting, HelpAge India asked its elderly members to consult their regular doctor before taking the vaccine.