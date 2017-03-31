Chennai

Ola, Uber drivers stage protest over fares

Photo used for illustrative purpose only.

Photo used for illustrative purpose only.  

more-in

Continuing their protests over fares, drivers of Ola and Uber participated in a demonstration held near the Collector’s office on Rajaji Salai on Thursday. The protesters’ demands included a minimum rate card similar to the minimum fare fixed for autorickshaws, among other issues.

P. Sudhakar, who participated in the protest, said the drivers were aggrieved over the absence of a minimum fare and wanted a minimum rate of ₹100 for the first 5 km and ₹17 per km thereafter for mini cars and ₹19 per km for sedans.

The protest that was originally planned in front of the Secretariat was shifted to Rajaji Salai after the police denied them permission.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 7:06:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ola-uber-drivers-stage-protest-over-fares/article17746124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY