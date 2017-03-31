Ola, Uber drivers stage protest over fares

Continuing their protests over fares, drivers of Ola and Uber participated in a demonstration held near the Collector’s office on Rajaji Salai on Thursday. The protesters’ demands included a minimum rate card similar to the minimum fare fixed for autorickshaws, among other issues.

P. Sudhakar, who participated in the protest, said the drivers were aggrieved over the absence of a minimum fare and wanted a minimum rate of ₹100 for the first 5 km and ₹17 per km thereafter for mini cars and ₹19 per km for sedans.

The protest that was originally planned in front of the Secretariat was shifted to Rajaji Salai after the police denied them permission.