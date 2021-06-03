Ola to provide free oxygen concentrators

Now, home isolation patients can get oxygen concentrators at their doorstep, free of cost. Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ola, has made its O2ForIndia initiative available in Chennai during the pandemic.

The initiative is being carried out with the support of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Under this initiative, caregivers and home-isolation patients can now place requests for oxygen concentrators through the Ola app by providing a few basic details.

After submitting the necessary details, Ola will arrange for free home delivery of the oxygen concentrator by specially trained personnel through Ola cabs. Once the patient gets better and no longer requires oxygen support or is no longer in home isolation, Ola will arrange for the oxygen concentrator to be picked up. Thereafter, it would be sterilised and kept ready for use by the next patient.

Initially about 500 concentrators will be available and it will be increased as per the need.