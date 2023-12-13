HamberMenu
Oil spill mitigation works begin in Ennore Creek with booms, three gully suckers

December 13, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has deployed three gully sucker machines in Ennore Creek to remove the floating oil and has used oil controlling booms in some places to contain the spread of the sludge, as per a release from the Environment, Climate Change, and Forests Department.

In addition to mobilising specialised oil clean-up agencies, the ECCF has set up a coordination centre to coordinate mitigation activities. Officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board; Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare; Revenue and Disaster Management; and Health departments are on the sites to monitor the mitigation work, the release said.

