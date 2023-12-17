Oil spill in Ennore Creek: CPCL expects to complete oil clean-up work in two to three days

December 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water mixed with oil collected from the Ennore Creek and Buckingham Canal have been moved to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) refinery in Manali for further treatment. The cleaning work is targeted to be completed in next 2-3 days, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The company has deployed around 20,000 absorbent pads to remove oil traces from the surface of the water in the creek and other waterbodies, it said in a statement here.

The CPCL has mobilised four agencies from Chennai, Mumbai and Paradip for clearing the oil spill that happened as a result of Cyclone Michaung. Containment booms have been arranged on an emergency basis and seven booms of around 1430 mts each have been installed in different areas of the creek and Buckingham Canal. Six oil skimmers have been deployed in the cleaning operation. Due to continuous cleaning, oil in the containment zone had reduced considerably and was very minimal.

Around 110 boats with 440 personnel have been deployed for intensive oil slick removal. It is being ensured that all workmen involved in the clean-up activities are using requisite Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). A total of 600 pairs of gloves, 1,000 masks, 750 gumboots, 500 helmets, 550 boiler suits and 500 goggles have been distributed to the local workforce at the Ennore creek area.

A dedicated team from CPCL is continuously monitoring all the above activities under the guidance of TNPCB and State Authorities. CPCL is working on a war footing to clean up and clear the areas in coordination with TNPCB and State authorities, the release said.

