Oil Spill: CPCL to contest TNPCB show cause notice

Published - November 25, 2024 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) will contest an IIT-M report and a show cause notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) seeking damages of ₹73.68 crore for the oil spill during the Michaung cyclone last year.

In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, it has said notice has been issued seeking a reply as to why environmental compensation of Rs. 73.68 crore as socio economic damage cost and environment damage cost caused due to oil spill shall not be levied.

The company said that there was no impact on the operation and other activities. It was examining the notice legally and appropriate action will be initiated. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had, while issuing notice to Government of Tamil Nadu and TNPCB, also made CPCL a party. The Company along with the State government has taken adequate measures for cleaning and rehabilitation of the affected areas. The matter is pending for further hearing.

