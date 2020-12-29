Oil marketing companies issue advisory on mandatory checks

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 01:02 IST

Verify with gas distributors before letting anyone in, customers told

State-run oil companies have urged customers not to fall for con artists, who claim to represent their cooking gas agencies and charge exorbitant amounts for installing fake devices like “weight-pressure check” or “gas-saving mesh” or even mandatory checks.

They said that oil companies do not send anyone to a customer’s place to install any equipment. Text messages would be sent by the agency before authorised personnel are deputed for the check, which is done once in five years.

“The agency person will check the strength of the orange Suraksha hose, the regulator and the gas stove. The maximum charge would be ₹300. There is no need for paying any additional amount,” said an oil marketing company official. The customer should call up and check with the distributor if someone had been sent by them.

Elderly couple duped

An elderly couple in Alwarpet were cheated of ₹7,300 a few days ago by a woman claiming to be from their gas agency.

“The woman said the equipment would cost ₹300 and ₹7,000 was the deposit on it and that if we do not pay up, we won’t get the next cylinder. That made us pay up,” said the homemaker.

They have filed a complaint with the police.

There have been instances of people changing some parts of the stove or hose and charging for those items.

“An entire gas stove will cost under ₹2,500 and the regulator and hose under ₹500. There is no equipment that would save gas, only diligent use does,” said a distributor.

Oil companies have asked customers to check with their distributors if they indeed sent personnel for the mandatory checks before paying.

“They need not worry about not getting refills since even fresh connections can now be had across the counter,” said an official.