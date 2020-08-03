Oil companies extend credit to large volume customers

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are trying out various strategies to increase sales, including extending credit facility for large volume customers and support for working capital for dealers.
At present, companies have been selling only 71% of diesel and 82% of petrol when compared to last year’s sales due to the lockdown. “We are supporting dealers so that they can in-turn extend credit facility to customers. At least 50% of the diesel business is through credit. These are truckers and their business has been hit and they need support. Customers, who used to repay in 10 days, are requesting for more time. Repayments happen in 15-30 days,” a source said.
As far as credit support was concerned, based on their credit worthiness, dealers are provided loans through banks. “If they delay to repay, it is the duty of the OMCs to ensure repayment,” an official said.
Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation is planning a scheme for customers who pay by cash. “It is to incentivise this segment, who are mostly truckers. We are offering a cashback scheme. Nearly 25% of volume is decided by such customers,” an IOCL official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath