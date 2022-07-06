Oil carrier develops leak in fuel tank inside Chennai Port

The empty carrier had arrived from Sri Lanka

The fuel tank of an empty oil-carrier vessel that entered the Chennai Port on Wednesday morning started leaking spilling the fuel into the waters below.

The vessel was entering Bharathi Dock I to tank up on fuel meant for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Sources said the leak was contained rather quickly and not much had leaked into the water. “The quantity that leaked was not much. What was on the surface was removed and the product transfer started. The vessel came in from Sri Lanka and was meant to carry product to Indian Oil’s Ennore terminal. There was a couple of hours of delay in filling the product due to the leak. However, supply to the city and elsewhere was not disturbed in any manner,” the source said.