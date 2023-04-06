Ogilvy’s communication designed for The Hindu wins silver at Olive Crown Awards 2023

April 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association hosted the 13th edition of the Olive Crown Awards 2023 on Wednesday at the ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai.

The awards were instituted in 17 different categories to commend the remarkable work of individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’.

P. N. Mohan of the Rotary Club of Madras won the coveted ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award for his commitment to restore seven lakes near Chennai and mobilising people and funds for the cause.

Famous Innovations bagged 10 awards across categories, including the ‘Green Agency Of The Year.’ In the ‘Corporate Crusader Of The Year’ category, Kirloskar Limitless won the gold award for their work ‘A Minute For Nature.’

Livpure received gold award in the ‘Green Campaign of the Year’ for ‘Rally for Rivers.’ Ogilvy won a silver award for a communication named ‘The Inconsiderate Planet’ that they made for The Hindu.

Chirag Rural Development Foundation and People for Animals Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre were given the gold award in the category ‘Green NGO of the Year’.

Avinash Pandey President IAA (India Chapter) said, “The Olive Crown Awards are a symbol of the intention of our Association to use communication as a force for good. The winning work should work as an inspiration to content creators and advertisers to carry this torch further.”

An eminent jury comprising professionals such as Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India; K.V. Sridhar, Global Chief Creative Officer Nihilent Ltd and Hypercollective; Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas; Raj Nair, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB & Carlton D’Silva, Co-Founder, House of Awe shortlisted the winners.

The Hindu Group and ZEE Media were the associate partners; Blue Star Ltd was the cooling partner; Aaj Tak, HT Media Group, ABP and Nexus Alliance Advertising and Marketing Pvt Ltd were the supporting partners for the event, according to a press release.