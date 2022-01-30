Officials warned against skipping poll training

Sessions will be held tomorrow

Collectors of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu have issued orders for appointment of polling officers in the 200 wards of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

At a meeting in Ripon Buildings on Saturday, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said departmental action would be initiated against government employees who skip the training on Monday.

In a bid to fight the apathy among employees of various line agencies towards election duty, the Corporation officers issued orders appointing polling officers on Saturday.

In Chennai district, 18,057 polling officers were served orders. A total of 3,053 in Tiruvallur, 3,252 in Chengalpattu and 1,916 in Kancheepuram have received orders.

The training will be held at 24 centres on Monday.

Mr. Bedi also held a meeting with political party representatives about model code of conduct.

All candidates have been asked to limit the number of campaigners to three persons at a time to prevent spread of COVID-19,.