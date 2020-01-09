Officials to distribute Pongal gift hampers to Negnamalai cardholders on donkeys

Around 200 ration cardholders of Negnamalai near Vaniyambadi will receive their Pongal gift hampers, stacked in bags and loaded on donkeys, at their doorstep this time, said an announcement made by District Collector M.P. Sivanarul here on Tuesday.

The packets will be distributed to eligible cardholders on Thursday, said an official from the District Supply Office.

Hilly terrain

The village has a population of over 700 and with about 200 ration card holders. The village on a hilly terrain lacks adequate road facility.

Villagers would collect the government subsidy items from Girisamudhiram village in Alangayam block located at the bottom of the hill.

Villagers have demanded for improved road connectivity to Girisamudhiram. Mr. Sivanarul once visited the hilltop by trekking seven km to give a hearing of their grievances.

The DC said that steps were underway to provide road facility to the village. Experts’ opinions are being solicited by the district administration for the construction of a road without compromising the eco-system.

Items in hamper

Rice cardholders can avail the Pongal gifts through ration shops from January 9. According to the official communication from the district administration, this year, people would get one kg each of rice and jaggery, a two-ft. long sugarcane, 20g each of cashew nuts and raisins, 5g cardamom and ₹1,000 in cash.

All cardholders who purchase rice are eligible to receive the gift.