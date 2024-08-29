Officials seize five tonnes of PDS rice in Red Hills, three held 

The officers of Civil Supplies CID, Tamil Nadu Police have seized over five tonnes of rice, meant for free distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS), when it was attempted to be smuggled to another State. Three persons, involved in the crime, have been arrested.

Following a tip-off, the officers of Civil Supplies CID made the seizure from a goods van on the Chennai outer ring road near Gandhi Nagar, Red Hills, on Thursday. The arrested have been identified as Prem Kumar, Manivannan alias ‘Bonda’ Mani from Red Hills and van driver Kaviyarasan from Kancheepuram.

Police investigation revealed that the trio collected the PDS rice through others and attempted to smuggle it for Sundararaman of Kancheepuram at a high cost.