Officials seize exotic animals at Chennai airport

The intelligence officials of the Airport Customs Commissionerate seized 56 exotic animals which were smuggled into the city by a woman passenger at the Anna International Airport on October 13.

A senior official of the Airport Customs Commissionerate said the air intelligence officials got a tip-off that exotic animals were smuggled in a flight operated from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Based on the tip-off, the intelligence officers intercepted a woman passenger from Malaysia and checked the baggage. They found 56 exotic wildlife species, including 52 green Iguanas and four Siamang Gibbon, designated as endangered species, in the baggage.

The Air Customs Officer on detaining the woman passenger also traced the person who was about to receive the smuggled animals. Both were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, and sent to judicial custody.

The Airport Customs after feeding the smuggled species as per the advice of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau sent the consignments back to the country of origin.