Officials seize drugs from prisoner at Puzhal

July 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials at the Puzhal Prison are investigating how a prisoner brought from M.K.B. Nagar police station for remand on Saturday night was in possession of drugs.

The prison officials are questioning two policemen of the M.K.B. Nagar station who escorted the prisoner.

The police said Abinesh was arrested and taken to Puzhal prison in a case of attempt to murder on Saturday night. During checking at the gates of the prizon, drugs were found in the trouser pockets of Abinesh. However, the two escort policemen tried to snatch the drugs from the prison officials which was recorded by the closed circuit television cameras. Prison officials have started an inquiry into the incident.