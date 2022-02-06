Officials inspect Poondi reservoir, suggest repairs

The WRD team observes leaks in the shutters

A team of the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, including from the Dam Safety Directorate, on Saturday said steps must be taken to strengthen the dam infrastructure, including shutters, and ensure structural stability of the Poondi reservoir. The team visited the reservoir to review flood damages and dam safety.

Built across the Kosasthalaiyar, the reservoir received heavy inflow during the northeast monsoon last year. Nearly 22 tmc ft of flood water from the dam had been discharged into the river as the inflow was seven times its storage capacity.

Officials said about 2-3 tmcft of water had been conserved in storage structures downstream apart from 2.7 tmc ft stored in the reservoir.

The team observed minor leaks in the shutters and damages in the gearbox operating mechanism.

Moreover, it reviewed the Kosasthalaiyar river embankment damages caused during the floods and the steps for temporary protection of the structure.

Officials said the team inspected the baby canal and link canal that divert surplus water to other major reservoirs, including Red Hills. The condition of toe drains, which collect water seepage in the earthen dam, and leaks in sluice regulating water flow in the channel linked to the Institute of Hydraulics and Hydrology, Poondi, were reviewed.