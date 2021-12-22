Officials holds conference with factory managements

CHENNAI

22 December 2021 20:58 IST

Managements told to ensure basic amenities and safety of women workers

The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Guindy, organised a conference for representatives of factory managements that employ more number of women workers on Wednesday.

According to a press release, K. Jagathesan, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, elaborated on the important steps to be followed in the factories and hostels where women workers stayed and the statutory provisions to be followed by the factory managements.

Provisions of basic amenities such as drinking water and toilet facility and quality food should be ensured in the hostels and the workers must be allowed to stay in the hostels depending upon the number and size of the rooms.

Advertising

Advertising

An internal complaints committee must be constituted and the functioning of such committee must be monitored to address grievances of women workers pertaining to sexual harassment at workplace and hostels.

M.V. Senthil Kumar, Additional Director of Industrial Safety and Health and Joint Director Kancheepuram, attended the meeting.