Officials from Bihar visit T.N. Education Department

April 26, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 45 officials from Bihar visited the Tamil Nadu School education department to learn about the practices adopted by the State in the field of education.

“It is no secret that Tamil Nadu has a good education system. We wanted to know more about the pedagogy and the assessments conducted in the State,” said Shazia Fatima, principal, B.N.R. training College, Bihar.

In a three-day visit the team of officials which concluded on Thursday, they interacted with authorities from the State Council of Educational Research and Training, teachers from the Centre of Excellence, Ashok Nagar, District Institute of Education & Training and the helpline centre 14417.

Speaking about the features that were shown on the tour a senior official from the School education department said, “Apart from briefing about the numerous welfare schemes that we provide to the students, we also showcased Kalvi TV, SMART Classrooms and the ongoing enrollment drive.”

“Key takeaways from the visit were from the area regarding the robust assessment system for teacher recruitment and students, high quality online content and methods to curb the dropout rate,” she added.

Pointing to the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), she added “It was interesting to note how assigning the unique ID helped track absenteeism and also in the process curb dropouts.”

