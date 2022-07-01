Officials begin inspecting stormwater drain work in Chennai

They will also monitor monsoon preparedness

The 15 monitoring officers appointed by the State government have started inspecting the stormwater drain work in various parts of the city on Friday.

According to a press release, the officers will monitor the implementation of the work to prevent any hindrance to the local residents. The officers will also monitor monsoon preparedness work in the zones, inspect flood-prone areas and identify safe buildings for relief centres during the monsoon.

The officers will start the identification of vulnerable areas, take mitigation measures, ensure pre-positioning of men and materials and facilitate medical preparedness. They will also monitor the progress of the desilting work in stormwater drains.