Officials asked to ensure uninterrupted milk supply

CHENNAI

10 November 2021 01:42 IST

All parlours have enough stocks: Minister

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Naser on Wednesday directed Aavin officials to ensure that the functioning of dairies in Sholinganallur and Ambattur, supplying milk to the city and suburbs, does not get affected in any manner. The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, popularly known as Aavin, supplies 13.6 lakh litres of milk daily, of which 7.1 lakh litres is supplied to milk card holders.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting Aavin’s Ambattur and Sholinganallur dairies, the Minister said senior officials were being stationed at these plants to make sure there was no disruption in processing or supply. All of the milk major’s parlours would have enough stocks of standardised milk, skimmed milk powder (SMP) and UHT milk which can be consumed without boiling.

Aavin Managing Director K. S. Kandasamy, who accompanied the Minister, said that alternative routes were being charted for supply vehicles in case of flooding of roads and subways. Stocks of SMP and UHT milk would be kept at the zonal offices so that supplies can be quickly sent to places where there is requirement. “We are also in touch with officials of the district administration for supply of standardised milk, SMP and UHT milk in case of need at the rescue centres. When we supply the SMP we will be explaining as to how it should be mixed with hot water to make milk,” he said.

Officials have been told to keep a close watch on Aavin’s 1800-425-3300 helpline for any calls about short supply. Private milk brands too are taking steps to ensure supply to regular customers and retailers. “In the past week, there is no major disruption in milk supply. We are managing to reach milk to customers. In certain pockets of north Chennai, there are issues but milk reaches customers after delay,” said an official with a private brand.