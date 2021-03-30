Officials, activists discuss strategy for inclusive sports ecosystems

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 01:10 IST

Around 30 take part in virtual workshop

The U.S. Consulate-General Chennai, in collaboration with the New Delhi-based non-profit organisation Pravah, sponsored a virtual workshop on “Creating Disability-Friendly Sports Ecosystems”.

Around 30 participants, including officials, educators, representatives from NGOs, and individuals working towards inclusive development, discussed and developed strategies to promote inclusive sports ecosystems, tools and action plans.

Besides Pravah, the workshop was led by the Indian alumni of the Department of State’s professional exchange programmes — International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) and Global Sports Mentoring Program.

U.S. exchange alumni Justin Jesudas, CEO of The Spinal Foundation, and Simy T.A., Vidya Sagar Special Education Centre paediatric physiotherapist, co-designed the workshop to increase awareness and commitment to an inclusive and disability-friendly sports ecosystem in India.

“Supporting inclusive and equal access to opportunities are important shared values between our two democracies. I am inspired by the work of our local partners to advance disability rights in India in spite of the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moulik Berkana, cultural affairs officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai.

Mr. Jesudas emphasised that para sports raised awareness about the importance of a barrier-free sports environment for people with disabilities. “To create an inclusive world, I am creating adaptive games to match the abilities and difficulties of each player so that equal participation is ensured,” said Ms. Simy.