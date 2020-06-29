Official monitoring desk for home-quarantined residents remains deserted in Thirumullaivoyal

The kiosk at Second Street, Venketachalam Nagar. Photo: Special Arrangement

Venketachalam Nagar RWA wants door-to-door screening to be increased

It’s two weeks since the Avadi Corporation set up a monitoring desk at Second Street, Venketachalam Nagar in northern Thirumullaivoyal along the Puzhal lake, to monitor the health condition of quarantined residents, but it remains deserted due to lack of staff.

The desk comes complete will all the facilities including a chair, desk, table fan, lights and restroom, but it has not been occupied by health officials even on the day when it was inaugurated, say residents. It is supposed to monitor the health condition of the infected people in the area.

“We have been repeatedly requesting the health officials to deploy staff at the monitoring desk but so far nothing has been done,” says V. Giri Ravanan, secretary, Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Thirumullaivoyal.

Residents in adjoining areas such as Masilamani Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Velammal New Town Nagar and Thendral Nagar, which form the northern part of Thirumullavoyal along the Puzhal lake, say that regular door-to-door screening of residents is also not happening.

A screening desk with health officials has been arranged on Pachaiamman Koil Street, but it is not easily accessible for all. Many residents, especially senior citizens and women, are wary of venturing out for such screening in public places fearing if hygiene norms would be maintained.

Door-to-door screening

“Most of the residents in the northern part of the neighbourhood (Thirumullavoyal) are senior citizens. They cannot travel all the way to the screening centres or special camps set up by the civic body. Door-to-door screening at regular intervals will help residents get timely medical intervention,” says K. Raghavan, a resident of Thirumullaivoyal.

Corporation officials point out that special health camps at key stretches have been set up to check on walkers and motorists, who go out to buy essentials within the neighbourhood. Besides, health officials and vilunteers are making regular visits to areas within the neighbourhoods to monitor the health condition of residents regularly.

“Steps will be taken to ensure the health staff are deployed at monitoring desks in the neighbourhood. Frequent door-to-door check-ups will also be done,” says a Corporation official.