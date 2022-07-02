Official inspects civic projects

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 21:42 IST

Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday inspected civic projects of the Greater Chennai Corporation in various zones of the city.

Mr. Meena inspected the project for eco-restoration of Villivakkam Tank in Ward 94 in Anna Nagar zone. He inspected the biogas facility in Madhavaram and civic projects in Manapakkam, Nesapakkam and Ramapuram.

Projects for construction of stormwater drain has been taken up in various zones along 1,033 km at an estimated cost of ₹4,070 crore. Mr. Meena inspected drain work in Ward 157 in Manapakkam, Ward 68 in Siva Elango Salai, and the restoration of greenery along the stretch of Adyar in Manapakkam. He inspected the modernisation of Chennai School in Nesapakkam under CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain) scheme.