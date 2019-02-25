‘Official’ biopic on Jayalalithaa to bring out elusive aspects

The biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalithaa to be produced by Vibri Media has been named Thalaivi. On the occasion of her birth anniversary on Sunday, a title poster of the film was released.

The film is one of multiple biopics in the pipeline on Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi, which will be directed by A.L. Vijay, has been announced as the ‘official’ biopic of the political leader by the makers since they have consulted J. Deepak, Jayalalithaa’s nephew, who has given them the green signal for the project.

Actor Nitya Menen will be essaying the role of the leader in a biopic called The Iron Lady’, which is being made by A. Priyadhaarshini. Director Bharathiraaja too will reportedly helm a biopic on Jayalalithaa.

“We’ve been working on the biopic for over a year now and extensive research has gone into it. I have interacted with people who knew her and have also read a lot of material, which includes books, interviews and media reports,” said A.L. Vijay.

Little-known details

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vijay further said that he hoped to bring out aspects of the leader’s life that remained elusive to many. “Her courage as a leader was exemplary and she had an extremely powerful mind. She was a fighter through her life and I hope to take her story effectively to the big screen,” he said.

When asked about who they were considering to essay the role of the former Chief Minister, Mr. Vijay said that they would take a decision shortly.

“We expect the film to go on floors in April and announcements regarding the cast will be made soon.” he added.

The makers, however, have announced a few crew members who have come on board for the project.

K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has written for several films, including Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has been announced as a mentor for the film and G.V. Prakash Kumar, who has worked with Mr. Vijay in several projects, will score the music.

Nirav Shah will be the cinematographer and Madhan Karky will be the lyricist.