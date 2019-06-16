Officers to check water distribution

In an effort to address the acute water crisis in the city, Chennai Metrowater has appointed special monitoring officers to supervise water distribution and complaints raised by residents.

Metrowater is now providing 525 million litres on alternate days to the city and is operating 9,704 tanker trips to meet the water needs of the residents. In a review meeting held on Saturday, it was decided that a superintending engineer would be deployed in each area as special monitoring officer. Residents may contact the monitoring officers for any supply issues: Area I-8144931000; Area II-8144905905; Area III- 8144903903; Area IV- 8144945000; Area V-8144902902; Area VI-8144907907; Area VII-8144906906; Area VIII-8144901902; Area IX-8144934000; Area X-8144904904; Area XI-8144989000; Area XII-8144930999; Area XIII-8144923000; Area IV-8144930989 and Area XV-8144931010.