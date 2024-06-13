Office-goers bear the brunt of delayed operation of suburban trains

Commuting is an everyday struggle for the residents, particularly office-goers, from the suburbs of Avadi and beyond due to the delay in the operation of suburban trains.

With the Southern Railway truncating the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Velachery to Chintadripet to execute the fourth line project between Egmore and the beach, stoppages of all cross-sector direct services to Avadi, Tiruvallur, and Arakkonam were brought about, affecting commuters from Avadi and other areas.

Unlike the suburban train service on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram and Chengalpattu section, the commuters using the Moore Market Complex (MMC) suburban complex (Tiruvallur and Arakkonam) are facing hardships in reaching their offices in the city.

The commuters say the suburban trains operated from Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, and Pattabhiram, passing via Avadi, are held up at the Basin Bridge railway station or at the signal junction before the MMC due to poor operational management, resulting in the commuters not able to reach their offices on time.

K.V. Senthil, a regular commuter from Arakkonam, said the main issue causing the delay is the caution order of five-kilometre speed against the normal slow operation of 20-kilometre speed. Similarly, the EMUs are held at Perambur or Basin Bridge station to give way for mail and express trains. He said the delayed operation of the EMUs are also not announced properly to help the passengers know in advance the late arrival or departure of the suburban services.

The passengers claim the huge investment of more than ₹40 crore for the construction of the fifth and sixth track lines, which was meant to speed up the operation of the suburban trains between Basin Bridge and MMC, has yielded no result.

The commuters also point out that some of the suburban trains being operated to Tiruvallur and Arakkonam from MMC attract thousands of commuters but are being operated from platforms 12 and 16, which have single discharge platforms. Better management would decongest the platforms, the commuters say.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said they are taking steps to increase the five-kilometre speed caution order to 10 kilometres, and this would help in improving the operational efficiency.

