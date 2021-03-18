Office bearers of IT wings of AIADMK, allies discuss strategies

CHENNAI

18 March 2021 01:10 IST

Conscious of the growing importance of Information Technology (IT) wing during electioneering, each party is making use of the services of the wing to the maximum. The same holds good for parties under the AIADMK-led coalition. To ensure coordinated activity among their IT wings, key functionaries of the wings of the AIADMK, PMK and BJP met in Chennai on Wednesday and discussed strategies to be adopted. Among those who took part in the discussion were ‘Aspire’ K. Swaminathan of the AIADMK, Sam Paul of the PMK and CTR. Nirmal Kumar of the BJP.

