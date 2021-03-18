Chennai

Office bearers of IT wings of AIADMK, allies discuss strategies

Conscious of the growing importance of Information Technology (IT) wing during electioneering, each party is making use of the services of the wing to the maximum. The same holds good for parties under the AIADMK-led coalition. To ensure coordinated activity among their IT wings, key functionaries of the wings of the AIADMK, PMK and BJP met in Chennai on Wednesday and discussed strategies to be adopted. Among those who took part in the discussion were ‘Aspire’ K. Swaminathan of the AIADMK, Sam Paul of the PMK and CTR. Nirmal Kumar of the BJP.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2021 1:11:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/office-bearers-of-it-wings-of-aiadmk-allies-discuss-strategies/article34095374.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY