Office assistant ends life

A 35-year-old office assistant ended his life inside a fish export company in Adyar on Saturday after the Income Tax officers stumbled upon some obscene videos of the women employees during a raid.

According to police, Senthil Kumar (35) of Pammal worked as an office assistant in a fish export company in Gandhi Nagar Adyar. For the past few days income tax raids has been going on in the firm and he stayed back to help the officers.

On Saturday night, the officers stumbled upon a hard disk and when they opened it, they found some obscene videos. “It has been shot with a spy camera, ” said a police officer.

The IT officers showed the videos to the staff. “Soon after this when the staff searched for Senthil Kumar, he was missing. The employees found a room closed from inside and when they broke it open, they found that he had ended his life,” added the officer.

The police were informed about the incident. “The IT officers also showed us the videos. It appears that he took the extreme step due to fear. We are investigating," the officer added.

A case was registered and his body was sent to the hospital for post mortem. However, Senthil Kumar’s family suspected foul play in the incident and refused to take the body.

Further investigation is on.