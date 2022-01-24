ChennaiCHENNAI 24 January 2022 16:34 IST
Office assistant at Secretariat held for job fraud
Police said the 52-year-old took money from job aspirants, promising them government jobs
The Chennai police have arrested a 52-year-old man who was an office assistant at the Secretariat,for allegedly cheating job aspirants by promising to get them government jobs.
Police identified the accused as E. Nixon, 52 of Mangalapuram, Chetpet, an office assistant. He was arrested by Fort Police based on a complaint from E. Rajamurugababu, 50 of Villivakkam. Rajamurugababuhad paid ₹14.05 lakh to Nixon for arranging jobs for five aspirants. After receiving the money, he failed to get the jobs as promised and did not return the money.
He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
