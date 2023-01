February 01, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

February is a special month for Aavin, as the institution was established on February 1, 1981. To celebrate the day, the milk major has introduced happy offers throughout the month.

Various events, including cookery competitions for consumers, sporting events like chess, carom and poster designing and short film competitions, would be held. For further details, check the Aavin website, an official press release said.