Off to a flying start in the second innings

The fire that cooks the food at this cloud kitchen in Velachery does not come entirely from the stove. It also proceeds from the steely resolve of its founders

August 13, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kripal Varman and Rani Varman. Photo: special arrangement 

ADVERTISEMENT

Kripal Varman and Rani Varman are from an age bracket that is associated with rest and retirement. Unfortunately, they have to flex their tired, old muscles every day to put bread on their table. They are in fact putting bread on others’ table to ensure theirs do not lack any.

The challenging situation seems to have brought out the best in them. They started a cloud kitchen in Velachery. The North Indian fare — which includes breads, sabzis, curries and appetisers — offered by the restaurant has Rani written all over it. Kripal takes care of the logistics of the business.

Kripal notes their aloo parathas, paneer parathas and roti combos with vegetable and chicken curries are “chart busters” in the regulars’ book. A meal for one works out to ₹150. Roti Rice Curry B is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. all days of the week. For details, call 8190833666

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai Downtown

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app