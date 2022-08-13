Off to a flying start in the second innings

The fire that cooks the food at this cloud kitchen in Velachery does not come entirely from the stove. It also proceeds from the steely resolve of its founders

Kripal Varman and Rani Varman are from an age bracket that is associated with rest and retirement. Unfortunately, they have to flex their tired, old muscles every day to put bread on their table. They are in fact putting bread on others’ table to ensure theirs do not lack any. The challenging situation seems to have brought out the best in them. They started a cloud kitchen in Velachery. The North Indian fare — which includes breads, sabzis, curries and appetisers — offered by the restaurant has Rani written all over it. Kripal takes care of the logistics of the business. Kripal notes their aloo parathas, paneer parathas and roti combos with vegetable and chicken curries are “chart busters” in the regulars’ book. A meal for one works out to ₹150. Roti Rice Curry B is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. all days of the week. For details, call 8190833666



