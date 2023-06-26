Of pride, overcoming prejudices and ensuring equality

June 26, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 70 % of the persons from the LGBTQIA+ community face sexual harassment at work, Fred Rogers, a trans rights activist and a queer affirmative counsellor, said on Monday.

In a conversation on “Pride and our prejudices”, organised at The British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, a host of diverse topics ranging from issues that persons from LGBTQIA+ community undergo at workplaces to children dropping out from schools because of bullying were discussed.

“Data shows that while 56% endure discrimination, 40% go through verbal harassment and 38% face abuse and bullying. Because of these issues, people cannot be productive at work and are forced to quit. In 2014, the World Bank created a model that estimated that a loss of nearly $32 billion a year because of queerphobia in India,” Fred Rogers said.

People should be willing to find ways to make a difference in the community by advocating politically, educating people and engaging in issues that LGBTQIA+ persons face. “People should confront their own prejudices, bias and stereotypes and believe that everyone regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation should be treated with utmost dignity and respect,” Fred Rogers said.

L. Ramakrishnan, vice-president, SAATHI, a collective working with sexual minority community, said many children were subjected to bullying and harassment in schools and a lot of it is physical and sexual violence, sometimes perpetrated by staff and teachers. “Whether one believes in LGBTQIA+ rights or not, everyone involved with children, education, support and child protection has the obligation to make sure that children are free of violence. We have found it difficult to sensitise teachers and headmasters about sexuality and gender. But when it comes to bullying and vulnerability and keeping children safe, we found that a lot more doors have opened,” he said.

