Of lending a helping hand to children

Music has tremendous healing power and can greatly help the listeners, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 22, 2022 22:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Music has tremendous healing power and can greatly help the listeners, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.

While speaking at “Swasti”, an event organised by Samudhaaya Foundation for the empowerment of girl children, she said: “Be it anxiety or sleeplessness, we hear about research that certain  ragas can be therapeutic and heals people. It is heartening to see that this is the kind of music that Sudha Ragunathan has been rendering for decades. She doesn’t stop with music and has been doing great service to society through this foundation.”

Three projects of the foundation were announced. Three organisations — The International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (for supporting comprehensive recovery and rehabilitation of burn survivors), Mahaswami Charitable Trust (for empowering rural young women) and Sethu Foundation (for scholarship for children) — have been chosen for funding from the foundation and Dr. Soundararajan handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh each to the beneficiaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Musician and founder of Samudhaaya Foundation Sudha Ragunathan recollected how they launched the organisation in 1999 when the Kargil war was on and many families had lost someone or the other. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“While I was performing fund-raising concerts [for those affected families], I thought I should start something too. I had an urge to give back to society and that is how we started this foundation. We have been rendering support to children from low-income backgrounds for many issues, including paediatric cancer care, paediatric heart surgeries and palliative care,” she said. So far, the foundation has disbursed funds close to nearly ₹6 crore. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
music

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app