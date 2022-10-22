Of lending a helping hand to children

ADVERTISEMENT

Music has tremendous healing power and can greatly help the listeners, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.

While speaking at “Swasti”, an event organised by Samudhaaya Foundation for the empowerment of girl children, she said: “Be it anxiety or sleeplessness, we hear about research that certain ragas can be therapeutic and heals people. It is heartening to see that this is the kind of music that Sudha Ragunathan has been rendering for decades. She doesn’t stop with music and has been doing great service to society through this foundation.”

Three projects of the foundation were announced. Three organisations — The International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (for supporting comprehensive recovery and rehabilitation of burn survivors), Mahaswami Charitable Trust (for empowering rural young women) and Sethu Foundation (for scholarship for children) — have been chosen for funding from the foundation and Dr. Soundararajan handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh each to the beneficiaries.

Musician and founder of Samudhaaya Foundation Sudha Ragunathan recollected how they launched the organisation in 1999 when the Kargil war was on and many families had lost someone or the other.

“While I was performing fund-raising concerts [for those affected families], I thought I should start something too. I had an urge to give back to society and that is how we started this foundation. We have been rendering support to children from low-income backgrounds for many issues, including paediatric cancer care, paediatric heart surgeries and palliative care,” she said. So far, the foundation has disbursed funds close to nearly ₹6 crore.