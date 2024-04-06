Of caste, gender, and disability, and how these intersections operate

April 06, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Disability, gender, and caste create a maze of power differentials in society, and there is an urgent need to address these barriers, says disability rights activist Aiswarya Rao.

While speaking at the Prajnya Equality Colloquium Series on ‘Invisible Intersection: Gender, Caste, and Disability’, Ms. Rao said that if one of the barriers is removed, it would bring people closer to opportunities, and give them access to resources. She noted that there is a need to understand and interrogate intersection; only through this can people realise the unequal access between men and women, and how resources are distributed between the both.

She cited the example of how during the lockdown period a disabled Dalit woman in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, who worked in the Tourism Department was beaten up by her superior when she asked to him wear a mask. “Though he was arrested, this is a clear example of how gender, caste, and disability builds power differentials. Firstly, she is a woman beaten up by a man and, secondly, he thinks of his authority as her senior. Most importantly, she is a disabled woman. This example shows how these multiple intersections work and operate,” she said.

Issues faced by disabled people get further compounded by caste and gender, Ms. Rao said. “Education is considered almost universal in the times that we live in. But the 2011 census shows that 27 per cent of disabled children between 5 and 19 years of age have never stepped into school,” she added.

Ms. Rao said that to wade through these intersections and emerge out, there should be a multi-pronged approach. “Policy framework exists to help the marginalised persons, and it is in favour of them. But, everything comes to how it is being implemented. Government should step in and work closely with civil society and persons with disabilities,” she added.