Of 17 new cases, four are family contacts of COVID-19 patient in Chennai

Four family contacts of a patient in the city have tested positive for coronavirus. They are amongst the 17 new positive cases reported on Monday.

A 25-year-old man, a resident of West Mambalam, who had returned from the USA, had tested positive. Now, four family contacts, a 15-year-old girl, a 52-year-old woman, a 76-year-old woman and a 20- year-old man have also tested positive. They have been admitted to a private hospital

Amongst the other cases are a 25-year-old man, a family contact of the 54-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and died at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), who has also tested positive. He is undergoing treatment at GRH.

A 50-year-old woman from Broadway, Chennai who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has also tested positive.

Ten men -- all from Erode -- with a travel history to Delhi have tested positive. They had a contact history with the two Thailand nationals who had tested positive and are in the isolation ward at IRT Perundurai.

A 42-year-old man, a resident of Kulithalai, with a travel history to Delhi has tested positive and is undergoing treatment at Karur Medical College Hospital.