Odisha Train accident: 65 survivors reach Chennai; no one had any major injuries, says Minister

June 04, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 65 passengers who had survived the accident in Odisha, involving Train. No: 12841 Shalimar-Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express, reached Chennai by a special train on Sunday.

Teams of officials, led by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, received them. Mr. Subramanian said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered that the ICU be kept ready at six hospitals for treating the injured passengers. “A total of 270 beds are ready. We have not received anyone with major injuries. Only one person has been admitted with head injuries.”

After the passengers reached Chennai, disaster management teams of the Chennai Collectorate collected information about them. “The passengers are from various parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bihar. We will send a list of the passengers to the State government, which will then take initiatives to provide relief,” said an official.

“As many as 34 passengers were taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and screened by doctors. Four passengers were admitted. One is being treated, while the others have been discharged,” the official said.

Samsuddin, from Kerala, said his family members had rescued injured persons at the accident site. “We escaped because our compartment was not damaged. The number of casualties would have increased had the accident taken place two hours later, after the passengers had fallen asleep,” he felt.

A medical team, comprising 36 members, is at the Chennai Central station. Seven buses and 50 taxis have been arranged by the government to help the affected passengers. Wheelchairs and stretchers are also kept ready.