ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha accident: many long-distance trains cancelled

June 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The railways on Saturday announced cancellation of some long-distance trains.

The following trains scheduled to leave on June 4 have been cancelled: the Dr. MGR Chennai Central–Shalimar Coromandel Express (12842) scheduled to leave Chennai at 7 a.m., the Mangalore-Santragachi Vivek Superfast Express (22852) scheduled to leave Mangalore at 11 p.m., and the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi AC Superfast (22808) train scheduled to leave leaving Chennai at 8.10 a.m.

The Rangapara North-Erode Superfast Special (06074) scheduled to leave Rangapara North at 5.15 a.m. on June 3 was cancelled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guwahati-Sri M. Visveswaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru Tri Weekly Superfast Express (12510) scheduled to leave Guwahati at 6.20 a.m. on June 6 is cancelled. The Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express (12552) leaving Kamakhya at 2 p.m. on June 7 has been cancelled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US