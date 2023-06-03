HamberMenu
Odisha accident: many long-distance trains cancelled

June 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The railways on Saturday announced cancellation of some long-distance trains.

The following trains scheduled to leave on June 4 have been cancelled: the Dr. MGR Chennai Central–Shalimar Coromandel Express (12842) scheduled to leave Chennai at 7 a.m., the Mangalore-Santragachi Vivek Superfast Express (22852) scheduled to leave Mangalore at 11 p.m., and the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi AC Superfast (22808) train scheduled to leave leaving Chennai at 8.10 a.m.

The Rangapara North-Erode Superfast Special (06074) scheduled to leave Rangapara North at 5.15 a.m. on June 3 was cancelled.

The Guwahati-Sri M. Visveswaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru Tri Weekly Superfast Express (12510) scheduled to leave Guwahati at 6.20 a.m. on June 6 is cancelled. The Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Superfast Express (12552) leaving Kamakhya at 2 p.m. on June 7 has been cancelled.

