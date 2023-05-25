Octogenarian woman charred to death near Gummidipoondi

May 25, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

An eighty year-old woman in a village near Gummidipoondi was charred to death after her hut caught fire, early Thursday, May 25, 2023.. Her 85-year-old husband escaped with burn injuries.

The couple — Govindaraj, 85 and his wife Rajammal, 80 — went to sleep on Wednesday night in their hut in Narasampalayam village near Gummidipoondi. In the early hours of Thursday, sudden fire broke out due to an electric short-circuit and soon engulfed the hut.

Rajammal who was not able to step out was charred to death while her husband Govindaraj escaped with burns. The fire spread to a neighbouring hut. The family who were staying there escaped, but ₹70,000 and six sovereigns of jewellery were gutted in the fire. The residents in the neighbourhood put out the fire and informed the police.

Arambakkam Police registered a case after recovering the body of Rajammal and sending it for post-mortem.

