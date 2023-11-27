HamberMenu
Octogenarian undergoes surgery for large brain tumour

Patient experienced increased difficulty in walking and cognitive functioning in the past three months

November 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 81-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with a large brain tumour, underwent a surgery in a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the woman, who was living in the United States for 15 years, experienced increased difficulty in walking and cognitive functioning in the past three months. This led to her being prone to falls. Doctors in the U.S. noticed that she also had reduced hearing in her right ear and poor coordination while using her right hand. Doctors, on further investigation, found that she had a large brain tumour arising from her hearing nerve and recommended immediate surgery.

The patient and her family sought medical advice from different hospitals in the U.S. and India. Following a series of video consultations, they decided to get treated by Krish Sridhar, group mentor and director, Institute of Brain and Spine, Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road.

Doctors removed a giant vestibular schwannoma in a surgery that took nearly 10 hours. The surgery was performed using a high-end operating microscope and constant neuro-monitoring. Following surgery, she was able to walk in two days and got discharged from the hospital on the seventh day.

