Chennai

Octogenarian murdered by son-in-law over property dispute in Chennai

An 82-year-old man was murdered by his son-in-law in Villivakkam over a property dispute.

The victim has been identified as P. Jagannathan, who resided at 46th street, Sidco Nagar, Villivakkam. For the last four years, his daughter Hemamalini, her husband P. Kumar,52 and their children were living with him. Kumar was demanding that his father-in-law to transfer an immovable property in Varaharapudur, Vellore district to his name. He had frequent quarrels with him as Jagannathan refused to yield.

On Thursday night, Kumar quarrelled again and, in a fit of anger, he pushed Jagannathan down and slit his throat using a knife. Jagannathan died on the spot. His daughter Hemamalini who happened to see this screamed for help. Neighbours rushed to the house and alerted the police.

Police personnel from Villivakkam rushed to the spot and conducted an enquiry after sending the body for post-mortem. Based on a complaint by her, Villivakkam police arrested Kumar and recovered a knife from him. He was lodged in prison after being produced before a court.

