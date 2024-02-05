GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Octogenarian, hospitalised after being assaulted by her caretaker, dies

February 05, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An octogenarian who was hospitalised following a cruel treatment meted out to her by a 54-year-old caretaker died on Sunday. Police said she succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Sunday and further investigation is on. 

The police said that the victim, C. Pon Rasathi, 84, stayed alone in an apartment in West Mogappair, as her children were abroad and relatives, in the other parts of the city. Since she was living alone, the family had engaged a caretaker, B. Kanniammal, 54, of Kancheepuram, through an agency about one-and-a-half months ago.

On Sunday (Janauary 28) evening, the caretaker Kanniammal called one of Rasathi’s relatives and informed them of the octogenarian sustaining injuries after a fall. They rushed her to a hospital. However, the relatives on scrutinising the CCTV footage in the house, found the caretaker to have assaulted Rasathi and pushed her down which led to the fracture. Based on a complaint, the Nolambur police registered a case and arrested the care-taker, Kanniammal, last week. 

Meanwhile, Rasathi who was undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries. A senior police officer said a case of unnatural death had been registered and an investigation is on.  Further course of action will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report.

