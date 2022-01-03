Octogenarian donates ₹25 lakh for welfare of army personnel

Octogenarian rotarian V. Sriraman and his wife Akhila Sriraman donated ₹25 lakh as an advance amount towards the welfare of family members of ‘army martyrs’ during an event organised by the Rotary Club of Chennai Prestige (RCCP) on January 2. They handed over the cheque to Lieutenant Colonel A. Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area.

According to a press release, Mr. Sriraman said he would be paying ₹75 lakh in July for the same cause as he wanted to contribute a total of ₹1 crore for the welfare of the families of martyrs. He added that the decision to contribute the sum for the welfare of the armed forces personnel was taken after the recent helicopter crash in Coonoor.

Mr. Sriraman has served as president in the Rotary Club of Madras Downtown for two terms. RCCP president R. Suresh and secretary S. Viswanthan were present.